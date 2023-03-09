Thomas M. "Tom" Regan

Thomas M. "Tom" Regan, age 66, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed peacefully in the presence of family at his home, on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake, as well as on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 10-10:45 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed via Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/join (Meeting ID: 880 6074 5289 / Passcode: 028921).

