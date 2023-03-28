Therese Mary Meszaros

Therese M. Meszaros, 92, a resident of Edina, Minnesota for more than 50 years, passed away on March 17, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina.
She is survived by four sons, five grandsons, two daughters-in-law, two great-grandchildren, three nieces and a sister-in-law.
Her husband of 65 years, Edward, passed away in 2015, and her eldest son, Ed, passed away in 2001.
Therese retired in 2015 after a long career as a dietary specialist at the Minneapolis Heart Institute, where she counseled patients with heart disease and diabetes.
Therese was born in Lakewood, Ohio in 1930. The family would move to Portland, Oregon and then to San Jose, California, before relocating to Edina in 1971, where her husband was an executive at Deluxe Corporation. Therese earned an associate degree in Dietary Sciences at Normandale Community College and a certificate from the School Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France.
Therese was also a competitive ballroom dancer. With a professional partner, Therese competed for more than 20 years in DanceSport pro-amateur championship competitions around the country and won more than 30 "best student" awards.
A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Ave., in Edina on Friday, April 21 at 10:30 am. Visitation services will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Washburn-McReavy's Edina Chapel at 5000 West 50th and Highway 100 in Edina.
