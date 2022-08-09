Theodore, age 78 of Bloomington, born November 12, 1943 in Minneapolis to Arthur and Lois Anderson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family July 28, 2022.
Theodore proudly served in the US Navy. He graduated from Mankato State with a Degree in Journalism. His career included positions as an Editor for the Leavenworth Times, Twin Cities Magazine, Corporate Communications with Control Data and Seagate Technologies. Later, his career ventured into Technology Manufacturing Supervision. He ended his career as an adjunct writing coach at the University of St. Thomas, School of Engineering.
He is preceded in death by his sister Mary Jo Carlson.
Theodore will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Carol; children: Christopher, Jessica and Michelle Anderson (John Frein); grandchildren: "TJ," Sky, Levi, Jack and Shelby; siblings: Ardis (Spence) Osterberg, twins Brian (Jeanne) and Bruce (Kim) Anderson and many other family and friends.
Memorial service held 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 11, 2022 with a visitation one hour before at Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church, 9920 Normandale Blvd. in Bloomington. Theodore will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church Choir Fund.
