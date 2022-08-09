Theodore, age 78 of Bloomington, born November 12, 1943 in Minneapolis to Arthur and Lois Anderson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family July 28, 2022.

Theodore proudly served in the US Navy. He graduated from Mankato State with a Degree in Journalism. His career included positions as an Editor for the Leavenworth Times, Twin Cities Magazine, Corporate Communications with Control Data and Seagate Technologies. Later, his career ventured into Technology Manufacturing Supervision. He ended his career as an adjunct writing coach at the University of St. Thomas, School of Engineering.

