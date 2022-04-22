Svea Kanne, age 101, of Bloomington entered into the divine and eternal life on April 19, 2022.
Svea was a beloved wife, mother of four, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 13 and great-great grandmother of six.
She joins loved ones in heaven, Ronald, her husband of 71 years; her parents, John and Elfrida Larson; sisters, Elsa and Lilly; her brothers, Lars and Edwin; grandson, Corin Kanne; and great-great grandson, Frank Schutzius.
Svea will be deeply missed by her children, Konnie, Gary, Gayle and Cheryl and each of their families and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to special people that helped Svea in so many ways.
A celebration of Svea's life will be on Friday, April 29, at 11am with visitation at 10am at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington, MN 55431. The service will be in-person and also livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.
