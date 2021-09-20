February 5, 1941 - July 8, 2020 Susan Marie Peters Newville was born February 5, 1941 in Otsego Township. On May 13, 1946, she was adopted by Cornelius and Linda Peters, and they also adopted a son, Robert. On June 9, 1963 Susan married Maynard Newville. They settled in Bloomington where they attended Bloomington Covenant Church. Susan and Maynard welcomed three children, Timothy, Constance and Matthew. Susan enjoyed cooking, family trips, Tim’s drag races (where she raced her car once), animals, Dr. Pepper and Cappuccinos, going to the casino and long phone conversations. She always thought of others by sending them cards on special occasions and holidays. She always sent her kids Valentine’s so they knew they were not alone. Susan is survived by her husband Maynard Newville, and children Timothy, Constance, and Matthew. Siblings Gladys Biernat, Eugene Kost, Kendra Mitchell, Bruce Baumgarten, Mary Lemke, Elsie Gabriel and David Kost. Many aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her adopted parents Linda and Cornelius Peters. Her biological parents Helmut and Clara Kost. Brother Robert Peters, and siblings Ann Marie Bokovoy, Kathy Ohotto, David Heen and Jeanie Core. A funeral was held August 26, 2021 at Bloomington Covenant Church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.