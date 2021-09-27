Steven Gerch, age 76, died peacefully at home in Bloomington, MN on September 23, 2021, after a brief illness with abdominal cancer. A retired journalist and decorated Vietnam veteran, Steve is survived by his wife Karen Wills and daughter Emma Gerch, and his sister Barbara Gerch of Schaumburg, IL. He was preceded in death by parents Morris and Sophie Gerch of Evanston, IL, and older brother Alan Gerch of Berkeley, CA. Memorial services will be October 7, 2021 at First Universalist Church in Minneapolis. Details on Caring Bridge at steveandkaren.
