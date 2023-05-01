Steven Ellery Olson

Steven, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Hennepin County Medical Center.
He was born December 27, 1942 to Sidney and Evelyn Olson in Kiester, MN. After graduating from Kiester High School, he enlisted in the Navy and completed 8 years of service and an additional 20 years in the Navy Reserves. Upon graduating from Mankato State with a degree in Mathematics and Physics, he worked for Lockheed Martin in Eagan as a technical instructor for FAA systems. He received his MBA from the University of St. Thomas.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling, cooking, bird watching, yearly vacations with the family and nature walks.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Olson; his parents; his in-laws, Ivan and Evelyn Sansgard; and brothers, Rodney and Royal Olson.
Survived by daughters, Michele (Ted) Schnaare and Mindie (Nathan) Schussler; grandchildren, Mikaela (Matt) Vollmar, Matthew (Maddie) Schnaare, Augustus, Griffin and Wyatt Schussler; great-grandson, Declan Vollmar; siblings, Lowell (Laurie) Olson, Michael (Cyndy) Olson, Lola Johnson; also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Service 11am Saturday, May 20, 2023, with Visitation 9-11am prior to the service at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 2855 47th St. E, Inver Grove Heights.
