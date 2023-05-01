Steven Ellery Olson

Steven, age 80, of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Hennepin County Medical Center.

He was born December 27, 1942 to Sidney and Evelyn Olson in Kiester, MN. After graduating from Kiester High School, he enlisted in the Navy and completed 8 years of service and an additional 20 years in the Navy Reserves. Upon graduating from Mankato State with a degree in Mathematics and Physics, he worked for Lockheed Martin in Eagan as a technical instructor for FAA systems. He received his MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.