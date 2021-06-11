Stephen Morton Kile age 66, of Bloomington, MN passed away on July 29, 2020. He was born December 25, 1954 in Stamford, CT. Preceded in death by parents Morton and Patricia Kile. Survived by siblings Diane, Greg, Jayne, Kim, nieces and nephews. Internment and service at Bloomington Cemetery, 10340 Lyndale Ave. S. Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10AM. May God bless you!
