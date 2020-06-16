Sigfred A’Dare Backlin, age 93 of Bloomington, MN, died on June 11, 2020. Sigfred was born on a farm at Holmes City, MN to parents Sigfred and Olga Backlin. Graduated from Alexandria High School. Served during WWII and the Korean War. He was a railroad engineer for M&STL as well as Chicago Northwestern Railroads for a total of 43 years and 25 more years as a Cub Foods employee. Preceded in death by brothers Bobby and Jim, first wife Ione, second wife Sharon, brother-in-law Don Kolda, sisters-in-law Francis and Pat Kolb, daughter-in-law Judith Lombeida, son-in-law Gary Anderson, and his parents. Survived by sons Mark and Robert, daughters Susan Backelin and Sally (Vern) Lowe; two sisters Betty Lou (Don) Kolda and Ruth Ann (Jim) Benson and sister-in-law Brenda Landin; grandchildren Sarah Kurtz, Crystal Degroat, Laura Lombeida, David Backlin, Aaron Overlid (Mayte); great-grandchildren Kevin (Kalika), Salina and Michael Kurtz, Brianna, Emily and Jacob Overlid; great-great grandchild Layla Rose; four stepdaughters Marcie (Dan) Turville, Susan (Brad) Owens, Cathie and Chris Pedersen; step grandchildren Mike (Hannah Brandts) Owens, Denay Owens, Melissa (Ben) Hanson, Matt Howie, Sadie and Henry Pedersen, Max, Sam and Josie Altman; and great stepchildren Livia, Elin, and Soren Hanson, Lincoln and Eva Owens. Memorial service to be held at Christ the King Church, Bloomington, MN on June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.