Sheila Zimmerman

Sheila (Theisen) Zimmerman, age 72 of Edina, born on August 13, 1947 to Aloysius and Charlotte Theisen, passed away on May 16, 2020 at Fairview Southdale Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Will; sister, Patricia Brownrigg of Edina and twin sister, Sharon (Duane) Ekedahl of Washington D.C.; sisters-in-law, Virginia Zimmerman of Willmar, Rose Zimmerman of Henderson, NV; brothers-in-law LeRoy Zimmerman (Ruthie) of Kansas City, MO, Wilbert Erdman of Benson; step brother-in-law, Marlo Zimmerman of Willmar; a goddaughter and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and wonderful friends. Sheila graduated from Southwest High School in Mpls. She earned a BS degree from the University of Minnesota in elementary education and a master’s degree from St. Thomas College in elementary administration. She was a teacher in Hopkins; having taught students in K-4th grades for over 34 years. Sheila trained many student teachers and worked on various curriculum, but had a passion for the field of science. After retiring, Sheila was an active volunteer in the community. She enjoyed participating in AAUW, serving on the scholarship committee and organizing the annual Gala, which she loved dearly. She was the president of the Friends of the Edina Library on Grandview Square and volunteered at Fairview Southdale Hospital in various departments. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edina. Sheila relished hosting two different dinner groups for over 30 years, enjoying outstanding food with good friends and stimulating conversation. Sheila enjoyed traveling throughout the US, Canada, Mexico and Europe and took several ocean and river cruises. For several years, she wintered in Siesta Key, FL. Above all, Sheila was a teacher, inspiring and encouraging many whose lives she touched. We are filled with joy knowing Sheila is free of her pain. We will miss her love, guidance and support. A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held when the pandemic-related lockdowns are lifted. Memorials preferred to the scholarship fund of AAUW-Mpls. https://minneapolis-mn.aauw.net/ or Friends of the Edina Library https://www.supporthclib.org/edina.
