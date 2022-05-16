Sharon McNeely (Bell) lived for 78 years. She passed away at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Sharon grew up in South St. Paul, the oldest of three siblings. She was involved with the Girl Scouts from a young age for 25 years.
After marrying Robert, they moved to Moorhead and started their family, two girls and one boy. They ended up in Apple Valley where she stayed at home caring for her kids. Becoming a Nana was a dream come true for her. She was very involved in the lives of her grandchildren. Sharon was known for being an amazing hostess and her cooking skills. Robert and Sharon were married for 54 years.
Survived by husband Robert McNeely; children Shannonlee McNeely, Erin (Mark) Olsen, Ross (Megan) McNeely; grandchildren Maya, Carter, Ella and Jack; siblings Barbara (David) Knudson, Mary (Mike) Bell-Blomquist.
Preceded in death by brother Frank (Colleen) Bell, parents William and Esther Bell.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.