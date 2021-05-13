Our beloved brother, Scott Matthew Cusack, 58, of Rogers, Arkansas, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack, on May 4, 2021, near his home of 15 years on Beaver Lake. Scott was born November 24, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, to Donald J. Cusack and Jimmie F. (Atkinson) Cusack. He grew up in Edina, Minnesota, and graduated from Edina West High School in 1981. He attended college at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and Business Administration in 1986. With his love for Arkansas, the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and camping, Scott started a 30-year career in the sporting goods marketing and distribution industry. He spent the majority of his career with HMT Marketing and was consistently one of their top salesmen. He moved to his retreat on Beaver Lake in 2013 and had recently retired. Scott was a loving, giving, generous brother who had a big heart, and a phenomenal, bigger than life personality. Scott was always the life of the party with his love for jokes and story- telling which left everyone laughing hysterically. He was the consummate host and welcomed any and everyone to his lake home. He was a lover of all animals and a pet rescuer extraordinaire. He brought love and laughter to everyone he knew, and we are all better people for having the privilege to have known him. He was lost too young and will be forever missed and remembered with love. Scott is preceded in death by his parents and his two pets, Jake and Izzy. He is survived by his brother, Kent T. Cusack of Olathe, Kansas, and Kelly A. Grantham (husband Brian) of Bentonville, Arkansas; two nieces, Katie and Kimberly Cusack; and his pets, Sadie, Lucy and Rousey. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021. In accordance with Scott’s wishes, his remains will be cremated and scattered in the Buffalo River with a memorial marker placed in the family plot in Maplewood Cemetery, Harrison, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Scott Cusack to the Humane Society for Animals, Inc., 405 E. Nursery Road, Rogers, AR, 72758, phone 479-636-3703.
