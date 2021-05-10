Scott Woskie, age 54 of Bloomington, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1966 to Roger and Sandra Woskie in Minneapolis. Scott is survived by his parents, Roger and Sandra; siblings, Karli (Dave) Nelson, Mike (Nancy) Woskie, Joel Woskie, and Nathan (Dayna) Woskie; nine nieces and nephews; nine cousins; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8443 2nd Avenue South, Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment Woodville Cemetery. Morris Nilsen Chapel, 612-869-3226, www.morrisnilsen.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.