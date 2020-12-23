Sarafina "Sara" Koeske

Sarafina “Sara” Koeske, 82, of Carmel, passed on to the Lord December 20, 2020. She was born January 5, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI. Survivors include her devoted husband, Albert; daughter, Gail (Bill); sons, Michael (June) and Paul (Jill); grandchildren, Jaclyn, Samantha, Matthew, Jonathan and Aaron; great-granddaughter, Madeline; sisters, Rosa (Ruehl) and Josephine (Mason). Sara was the glue that held the Koeske family together and her memories will be treasured. A woman of deep faith, Sara was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Sara’s complete obituary. Bussell Family Funerals in privileged to assist the family in arrangements.

