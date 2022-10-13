Sandra "Sandy" Lynne Clark

Sandra Lynne Clark (6/10/1943 to 10/6/2022) passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the age of 79 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Sandy was born in Texas and moved when she was young to Edina where she called home. She graduated from Edina High School in 1961 and married the love of her life, Ron Clark, in 1970. Sandy had the biggest heart and her generosity was unmeasurable, especially when it came to her "Ronnie." Her love and devotion for Ron was never-ending!

