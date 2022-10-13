Sandra "Sandy" Lynne Clark

Sandra Lynne Clark (6/10/1943 to 10/6/2022) passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the age of 79 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Sandy was born in Texas and moved when she was young to Edina where she called home. She graduated from Edina High School in 1961 and married the love of her life, Ron Clark, in 1970. Sandy had the biggest heart and her generosity was unmeasurable, especially when it came to her "Ronnie." Her love and devotion for Ron was never-ending!
Sandy and Ron were co-owners of Ron Clark Construction & Design in Edina since 1977. Sandy's true passion was art - watercolor painting and making jewelry. She was a Board Member at Edina Art Center for many years. They donated the Clark's Art Galley to the Edina Art Center.
Sandy will be remembered for many things: outbursts of laughter, caring spirit, enjoying life, buying in bulk, and her large "Oak" tree in the front yard. She had it wrapped with over 100,000 lights every winter. It made the Star Tribune's "Christmas Lights Tour" several years.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" and Deborah Olsen.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Ron; sister, Vicki (Jim) Kollross and family; sister-in-law, Sharon Clark and family; and several nieces and nephews and special friends: Adriana Silika and Suada Menkovic.
Special Thank you to the staff at English Rose Suites, Grace Hospice and Above and Beyond who took great care of Sandy for the last 2 years.
Celebration of Life will be on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse in Edina from 2-5 pm. Everyone is encouraged to wear Sandy's favorite color purple. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org
