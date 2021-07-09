Ruth Fudala

Ruth Ann Fudala, 78 of Aitkin, MN, passed away peacefully in her home on July 1, 2021. Ruth was born in Redwood Falls, MN on June 25, 1943. For nearly 50 years, Ruth and her husband, Ronald, made their home in Bloomington, MN. She worked as a nurse, at Fairview Southdale Hospital, for more than four decades. Ruth was adventurous. Her yearning for new experiences brought her to places such as the Czech Republic, South Korea, Japan, and Costa Rica. Ruth was kindhearted and a mentor to many. She loved to out-fish everyone and, above all, to spend time with her family at their lake home. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, William and Georgina Weibel; brother-in-law, Gary Fudala; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ruth will be greatly missed by her husband of 57 years, Ronald B. Fudala; her children: Rachelle Rood (Steven), Ryan Fudala (Lisa), Renee Towne (LeRoy), Rebecca Fudala (David Kortava); grandchildren: Stephen Anderson, Nathan Johnston, Kortney Spaeth, Jacob Carlson, Maddie Burk, Ian Towne, and Brianna Towne; brothers: Gerald Weibel (Cheryl), Donald Weibel (Carol), David Weibel, and LeRoy Weibel (MaryBeth); sister-in-law Patricia Fudala; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Catholic Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m., July 21, 2021 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church (9900 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55420). Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ruth’s name to either Nativity of Mary Catholic Church or St. James Catholic Church (299 Red Oak Dr., Aitkin, MN 56431). Arrangements with Sorensen Root Thompson Funeral Home & Cremations Services, Aitkin, 218-927-2614, www.srtfuneral.com.
