WEST BRANDYWINE, PA - Ruth E. Anderson, age 93, formerly of Bloomington, passed peacefully on March 4 due to aortic stenosis.
Ruth lived a life of faith and service. She was a volunteer extraordinaire - choir member, Scout mother, church librarian, A.F.S. host mother; and in later years, elementary school reading aide, Freedom Village Singer, Good Neighbor, and Sing-Along leader. Ruth was a saint - among the kindest and most gentle persons. She taught us how to climb trees, dissect a frog, use a microscope, fish, swim, skate, rock hunt, garden, sing countless songs, devour books and love movies. And most importantly, how to love and get along with one another.
The youngest of four, Ruth was born in July 1928 to Norwegian immigrants Solveig (Berg) and Odd E. Lieberg, Sr. in Northwood, ND, where her father co-owned the general store. Like many families, the Liebergs spent the summers "at the lake" (Cotton) - near Detroit lakes in northern Minnesota.
After her father's premature death in 1944, Ruthie and her mother moved to Minneapolis where she graduated from West High School and later, the College of Medical Technology. In 1946, Ruth celebrated her 18th birthday while crossing the Atlantic with her mother on the S.S. Stavangerfjord - a long-awaited 6-month trip to visit family in Norway after the country's 5-year occupation during WWII. She made many more trips to Norway in later years to visit her dear sister, cousins and friends.
Ruth met her beloved Burt at a University of Minnesota Lutheran Student Association mixer. They married in Minneapolis in 1950, then moved to Bloomington in 1955, where they raised a family for 25 years. Ruth & Burt enjoyed a dozen years in Santa Clara, CA and then retired to Hockessin, DE before re-locating to Freedom Village when it opened in 1998.
Ruth was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Over the years Ruth and Burt were active members of Lutheran churches in MN (Christ the King Lutheran, Bloomington), CA, DE and PA.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Warren (2002), husband, Burton H., of 55 years (2006); brothers Earl, Odd, Jr., and Thor Lieberg; sister Gerd Saethre (Oslo, Norway); sisters-in-laws Glada, Adaline, Helen, and Alice Lieberg; Berg and Lieberg cousins, and many dear friends.
Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kristin A. & Karl E. Bennett (Hockessin, DE), son, Erik B. Anderson (San Jose, CA); daughter-in-law, Toril Gulbrandsen Anderson (Minneapolis, MN); beloved grandchildren, Timothy, Erik T. and Daniel, Laura (Chris) and Samuel, and cherished great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Athena; as well as dear family and friends in the U.S. and Norway.
Please join in celebrating Ruth's life by viewing the full obituary, memorial service and slides at www.harrismountain.com and by sharing your favorite memories with loved ones.
