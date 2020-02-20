Ronald W. Shirk, age 87, of Edina most of his life and Eden Prairie in recent years, passed away on February 10, 2020. Survived by Linda, his wife of 60 years; daughters Lisa, Diane, and Susan; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ron graduated from Southwest High School, the University of Minnesota and the University of Washington. He was a long-time member of Good Samaritan United Methodist Church. Ron’s greatest passion was the health and happiness of his family. He enjoyed his grandchildren, cheering for the Minnesota Gophers, golfing and going “up north,” including to Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge for 37 years. He was witty with a fabulous sense of humor, could strike up a conversation with anyone, enjoyed telling stories and jokes, and was a talented writer who wrote Christmas poems for his friends and family to enjoy. Ron served in the Army, stationed in Japan for two years, and had a career with the City of Mpls Planning Dept. Celebration of life open house Friday, February 28, 12-4 p.m. at the Shirk house. Private interment at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association or donor’s choice. A special thank you to Visiting Angels for their care of Ron and Linda over the past year.
