Roger S. Paulsen

Roger Satrom Paulsen, 89, of Waconia, formerly of Richfield, died Feb. 22, 2020, at home in his sleep, a day after getting the news he beat esophageal cancer. Roger was born Aug. 15, 1930, to Robert and Clara (Satrom) Paulsen in Lonsdale, MN. He graduated from Northfield High School. He joined the Army in 1949 and was honorably discharged in 1952. He had a variety of duties, including as a ski instructor, and spent time in Guam and Japan. He obtained the rank of Sergeant in the 474th Signal Aviation Construction Co. Roger married Donna Mae Boyd on June 10, 1955, in Farmington, MN. He worked for Western Electric (Ma Bell/AT&T) for nearly 31 years, retiring in 1983. Roger was a lifelong outdoorsman, enjoying time at the family’s deer shack near International Falls, MN, with his sons; brother-in-law, Donnie Boyd; and longtime friends. He liked building things with wood in his basement shop and gardening. He loved his family, watching TV, and Culver’s. If there’s a buffet past the Pearly Gates, Roger will be close to the front of the line. Grandpa Roger loved his grandchildren and when his health was better enjoyed watching their sporting events. Roger and Donna moved into their son Bob’s home in July 2018. Roger was a member of the American Legion, Zuhrah Shriners, and the Minnesota Freemasons. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Clara; brothers Dale and Burton; and brothers-in-law Donnie Boyd and Rod Boyd. Roger is survived by his wife, Donna of Waconia; son, Greg Paulsen of Minnetonka; daughter, Susan Paulsen of Richfield; son, Bob (Terri Lee) Paulsen of Waconia; grandson, Eric Burgoyne of Edina; and granddaughters, Sydney, Logan, and Quinn Paulsen of Waconia. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. johnsonfh.com
