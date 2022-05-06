Robert Winslow Hutchins

Bob died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on April 29, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Bob was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 1, 1941, to Winslow Eckley Hutchins and Helen Louise Black Hutchins. Winslow is a family name which has been handed down, dating from the 1600s, as Bob is a direct descendent of John Winslow and Mary Chilton Winslow (who was a passenger on the Mayflower).
He had a quick wit, and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a voracious reader. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He loved fishing trips and weekly lunches and treasured his many relationships with longtime dear friends.
Bob grew up in the Morningside neighborhood of Edina, MN, and graduated from Edina High School in 1959. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy after high school, and was honorably discharged in 1962. He graduated from Mankato State College in 1966 with a B.A. in Sociology. Bob's first job out of college was as Placement Director for Macalester College. In 1973, he entered the Financial Business as a Stockbroker with Dain Bosworth, and retired in 2001 as Senior Vice President with Morgan Stanley.
He and his wife Wendy loved to travel after their retirement, and went on many cruises. They also traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Europe. Some of their most memorable travels were to Cuba, Morocco and Haiti (where they went ziplining over the ocean!).
Bob is survived by Wendy, his loving wife of 25 years; daughters, Ann (Tait) Sorensen, Megan (Michael) Hanley; stepsons, Mark Hauser and Matthew Hauser; grandchildren, Thomas Sorensen, Jack Sorensen, Claire Hanley and Katherine Hanley. His family meant everything to him.
There will be a visitation and lunch for friends and family at the Edina Cremation Society of MN, 7110 France Ave. So., Edina, MN on Thursday, May 19th between 11 am - 2 pm. Private interment with military honors will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery on a separate date.
A special thanks to those at Park Nicollet Home Hospice, who were indispensable, and helped in so many ways.
Memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army, VEAP, or the charity of choice.
