Robert E. Beranak

Age 79 of Richfield. Passed away on April 14, 2020. Robert was born on June 12, 1940, and other than an enviable Naval career in Hawaii, he called Minneapolis his home. Although his health had been declining over the last few years, he never lost his charm. With a twinkle in his eye and a cheeky sense of humor, Bob could charm his way into the heart of everyone he met. Bob had a gift when it came to socializing. Within moments of meeting Bob, he could make you feel like you were old friends. And if you were lucky enough to know Bob, you knew he loved his family. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Jan; Sons, Terry (Mari) and Todd (Shari); and the true apples of his eyes, his grandgirls, Angela, Nicole, and Amanda; also his loving brothers, Richard and Dwain. Preceded in death by his mother Mabel; and son, Brian. A celebration of his life is planned for his (would be) 80th birthday or at a future date. Donations preferred to American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial). Morris Nilsen Chapel (612) 869-3226 www.MorrisNilsen.com
