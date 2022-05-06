Robert "Bob" Morris, married 70 years to his beloved, Virginia Morris, father of 11, grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of 12.
Born August 10, 1927, died May 3, 2022 at the age of 94. US Coast Guard 1944 to 1945. US Army 1950 to 1953. Publisher, book seller, developed the self-help industry focusing on alcohol and drug dependency. Proud member of AA, 46 years sober. Worked extensively with the alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers in the seven-county area; started the alcohol and drug intervention programs with the Hennepin and Dakota County Courts. He was a proud member of St. Leonard's Church for the past 15 years.
Memorial Mass held at 7:00PM with a visitation at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, May 10 at St. Leonard's Church, 3949 Clinton Avenue, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to St. Leonard's Church or the Minnesota Recovery Connection.
