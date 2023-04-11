Rick Keefe passed away on a Wednesday at age 77 in the company of his loving partner Deb.
Rick was born to Edward and Kathleen Keefe in January of 1946, he was the second youngest of nine children. He was a self-employed businessman in the insurance industry for over 30 years.
Besides being passionate about his family, softball, and his Irish heritage, he was a hard-working man with a great sense of humor. He loved traveling with his partner Deb and their dog Juddha, going camping, and spending time down in Texas these past few years.
Rick is survived by his partner Deb; his three children Colleen, Kellyn, and John; his seven grandchildren; his two sisters; and loving nieces and nephews.
Rick was predeceased by his parents and six siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center in Savage, MN, on April 20, 2023, with Visitation from 1-4 pm, and stories of remembrance and humor at 2 pm.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.