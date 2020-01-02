Richard Mark Peterson, age 65 of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Winifred; and his brother, Edd Peterson. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Mary; children, Nathan (Iris Hadziosmanovic), Seth, and Jena (Tyler) Ziebell; grandkids, Hudson, Harper, and Kaya; brother, Steve (Sherry) Peterson; brothers-and-sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial Mass will be Friday January 3, 2020 at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 5750 W. 94th St. Bloomington. Private inurnment, Dawn Valley Memorial Park. Memorials to Free Bikes 4 Kidz. Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels www.Washburn-McReavy.com
