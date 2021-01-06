Richard M. Churchill, age 76, passed peacefully on January 3, 2021, with his children by his side. Born in LaCrosse, WI on September 19, 1944 to Luella Holtz and Frederick Arnold Churchill Sr. Rich served 4 years in the US Army, then started his career with the Airlines. While living in Upper Michigan, Rich met and married Debbie and had three children. They raised their children in Rosemount, MN. Rich is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Randy); two sons, Michael and Jesse (Leah); his grandkids, Brandyn, Anthony, Cadyn, Kinsley and JJ; and all his nieces and nephews. He is well known for being generous, serving others over his own needs, his kind heart, and his beautiful locks of hair. He was preceded in death by his wife Debra Rae Mariani and his five siblings. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rosemount. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Ironwood, MI. The family is asking for donations to the Minneapolis VA Health Care System instead of flowers. Here is a link to send your donations: https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
