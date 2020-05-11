Richard "Dick" A. Jensen

Richard A. Jensen, 96, of Edina, died peacefully at home on May 7, 2020. Dick was born, August 20, 1923, in Kimball, MN, and grew up in Albert Lea, MN, where he met the love of his life, Betty Anne Hansen, in the first grade. They were married in 1943, and she preceded him in death in 2003. Following WWII military service in Germany and France, he returned home to start his family and to begin what became a long and distinguished career. He loved to work, first weeding onions when he was eight years old and finally retiring at the age of 89. He held many positions with Mobil Oil, served as president of SuperAmerica for 15 years and five years as group vice president of Ashland Petroleum Company. He was president and CEO of Cumberland Farms (MA), and later as a consultant. For many, he is considered the “Father of Convenience Stores,” and received a variety of awards for service in that industry. He will be missed by many who loved him and are grateful for his long and healthy life, especially his children, Nancy Agneberg (Bruce) of St. Paul, Scott (Teresa) of Northfield and Amy Stark (Ted) of Edina; along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kate Agneberg Ostrem (Mike) of St. Paul and their children Maren and Peter, Geof Agneberg (Cricket) of Cleveland, OH, Andrew Jensen of Edina, Celie Jensen Petty (Christian) of St. Paul and their children Felix and Harriet, Phillip Stark of Edina, Marissa Stark of Minneapolis and Allison Stark of Chicago. He is also survived by his sister Helen Slegh of Albert Lea and other extended family and dear friends. Common RAJ refrains were “That’s the way it is,” and “Your day will come.” His last day has come, and he eased into his death prepared and without fear. His faith was central to his life and memorials may be made to Normandale Lutheran Church, Edina, where he was a longtime member. Private graveside services will be held at Lakewood Cemetery at a later date. www.washburn-mccreavy.com
