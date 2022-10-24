Richard Arthur Porth (July 18, 1934-October 18, 2022) died peacefully in his Eden Prairie home, at the age of 88.
Dick served as a police officer for more than three decades, rising to the rank of Captain with the Bloomington Police Department where he was responsible for internal affairs, crime prevention, youth safety, community relations and emergency preparedness.
Born in Chicago, Dick graduated from DePaul University and then served in the U.S. Army. He also became a real estate agent, managed retail stores, earned a pilot's license, served as a regional safe driving coordinator for AARP, and lived in both the north woods of Wisconsin and on Florida's gulf coast.
Dick enjoyed nature, camping, and boating—from canoes to sailboats. He was perhaps happiest cruising the lakes on his pontoon boat. Dick was also an avid chess player, taking on virtual challengers around the world.
Dick is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ann; his sons Mark (Beth) and Greg (Sonya); daughter Christine Granath (Nick); stepson Mark Saxenmeyer (Adam); grandchildren Amy, Ben, Wes, Elliot and Greyson; and his beloved pooch Millie.
Dick is preceded in death by his father Arthur, mother Hazel, and his other fur babies Archie, Heidi, Buttons, Buster and Miko.
No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dick's name to Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org.
