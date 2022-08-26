Rhoda Ella Bork, age 88 of Bloomington, went to the Lord on August 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; infant son; brothers, Norman, Gustav, and Kenneth; and sisters, Inga and MaryAnn.
Rhoda Ella Bork, age 88 of Bloomington, went to the Lord on August 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; infant son; brothers, Norman, Gustav, and Kenneth; and sisters, Inga and MaryAnn.
Survived by her children, Debra (Bruce) Connolly, Randy (Rebecca), Kevin (LuAnne), and Laurie (Jim) Ollhoff; grandchildren, Jonathan (Stacy), Matthew (Jenny), Aubrey, Tania (Mike), Erin, Tiffany (Chris), James (Ami), Bailee (Calvin), Auston, Calli, and Dominic; 18 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; sister, Jeanette Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Blair; hundreds of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Rhoda taught kindergarten in Bloomington, both in church and public school settings for 35 years. She was instrumental in the development of Title I and taught for many years in the program. Later, Rhoda became a hospice volunteer. She enjoyed many crafts, gardening, and fishing! Rhoda was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, and aunt. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation held from 3-5pm on Sun., Aug. 28, 2022, at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Funeral held at 11am on Mon., Aug. 29, 2022, at Redemption Lutheran Church, 927 E. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Redemption Lutheran Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.