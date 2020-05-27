Phillip J. Johnson

Phillip Johnson, age 84 of Edina, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Preceded in death by father Lawrence; mother Louise; brothers Fred and Kenneth and sister Delores. Survived by Naomi, loving wife of 63 years; children Rebecca (Jay) Legler, Jeffrey, Bonnie Noel, Jill (David) Porter; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and wonderful friends from card club. Phil was a Roosevelt High School graduate, class of 1953. In 1956, he earned Army Second Lieutenant bars, and during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, he worked with MN. Dept. of Civil Defense as a training Officer. Phil spent most of his career in employee development work with Canteen Corporation, Control Data and later as a private consultant. His last employment was as Mr. Media with the Edina Art Center. He and Naomi traveled extensively to favorite places in Europe and loved the island of Kauai. Our appreciation to Park Nicollet Dr. Greg Lehman and Dr. Chen and staff at the Frauenshuh Cancer Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Kindly make donations to Frauenshuh Cancer Center.
