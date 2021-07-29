Peggy A. Willprecht, age 60, died June 29, 2021 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Peggy was born on August 27, 1960 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She has one surviving parent, Joyce Sandgren of New Prague, Minnesota. Her father Wayne Willprecht, is deceased. Peggy graduated from John F. Kennedy High School, Bloomington, MN class of 1978. Peggy was last employed at Saturn of Bloomington as a warranty clerk of 17 years. Peggy had a love of classic 70’s muscle cars but was partial to Javelins. At a young age, Peg had guinea pig pets and later on she bred guinea pigs. Peg had a gift for embellishing all crafts she hand made, she was also very passionate about her one of a kind Christmas cards; these were hand made and created specially signed and dated with love. Peggy was also an avid hot air balloonist who chased then became a crew member for Wine n’ Roses of Apple Valley. PS, she also loved her 4x4 trucks. Survived by her pal and loving partner of 40 years, Jim Jambor who was always by her side and her furry pet Jack, the dog. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at The Oaks on Pleasant, Richfield, MN, community room from 1-4 p.m. For directions, please contact Jim Jambor. Memorial donations to MS Society or Animal Humane Society.
