Pauline Von Deylen was an energetic and fun-loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She went to God's loving arms on April 13, 2022 after a seven-year battle with cancer.
Pauline was born to Ernest and Wilhelmina Hoops on May 11, 1940 in Deshler, OH, the youngest of five children. On June 20, 1959, she married Vernon Von Deylen and together they raised four children. The family moved to Bloomington, MN in 1967 and became active members of Mount Hope Lutheran Church.
Never one to sit still for long, Pauline loved to garden, sneak out to Mystic to play penny slots, shop garage sales and dance a polka now and then. Her bargain hunting made plenty of collections possible over the years including owls, angels, bells, and chickens.
Pauline will be missed by her husband of 62 years Vernon; sons Eric (Laurie) Von Deylen and Jared (Kristi) Von Deylen; daughters Linda (Doug) Green and Cindy (Scott) Jokinen; grandchildren Kristin, Kelle, Kari, Peyton, Jenna, Mark, Anna, Maggie, Sarah, Mitchell and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren Rori, Thea, Grayson, Oliver and Jude.
She was preceded in death by siblings Eldor Hoops, Martha Mittermaier, Marvin Hoops and Lorena Arps.
Pauline's life will be remembered and celebrated at Mount Hope Lutheran Church on Friday, April 22 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour before and a luncheon following the service. Memorials will be donated to Mount Hope Lutheran Church.
