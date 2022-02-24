Paul James Moore, 65, of Bloomington passed away on February 18, 2022.
Paul was born in Minneapolis, MN to Fred and Vonda Moore. Paul grew up in Minneapolis and was a graduate of Washburn High Schools class of 1974. Paul then achieved a bachelor's degree from Winona State University. Paul made a career in Manufacturing Management for 25 years but was an entrepreneur at heart and started his own painting company which he ran for over 15 years.
Besides being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was passionate about spending time with his family and friends. Paul loved to stay busy and interact with people which led to many wonderful friendships both old and new. He absolutely loved fishing and golfing. He spent a great deal of time with his grandson doing both. He also enjoyed classic cars and riding his Harley Davidson. One of the happiest times in his life was when he built his northern Minnesota cabin. Paul's sense of humor, generosity and kindness will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Vonda, brother Vince, and father-in-law Bucky.
Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years Mary; sons Joe (Lisa) and Mike; grandson Mason; siblings Katie (Bob), Trisha (Mel), Mary (John), Steve (Marilyn); sister-in-law Susie (Brian); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special thanks to Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Courage Kenny Minneapolis and Golden Valley.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
