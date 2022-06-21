Patrick John McCue passed away on June 16, 2022, following complications from a stroke. He was 68 years old.
Pat was born on June 25, 1953, and grew up on a farm near Belle Plaine, MN, and graduated from Jefferson High School in Bloomington as a member of the class of 1971. He could often be seen helping out at his father's used car lot (Pat famously drove one of those cars to Florida, with his father in the passenger seat, at the ripe old age of 12).
His fastidiousness was legendary. He often noted that he was the only kid in middle school with ironed pants, and that carried into his adult life — his garage floor was cleaner than most people's kitchen tables, and at work, no detail was too small to make sure to get right.
Together with his wife Joyce, he ran GRS, a company he founded in 1980 that supplied equipment and parts to pulp and paper factories across the United States and Canada. His strong work ethic and dedication are evident from the loyal list of clients he cultivated and maintained through four decades.
Pat had a love for vintage cars, golf, the music of John Prine and Bob Dylan, and his King Charles cavalier spaniel, Ella. He could charm anyone with his easy smile and his Irish blarney — he was the kind of guy who could strike up a conversation with someone while waiting in line for concessions at a concert and 20 minutes later know their whole life story. He was a devoted member of the McCue clan and enjoyed attending the annual Saint Patrick's Day celebration in his hometown. Later in life, he took great pride and joy in his beloved grandchildren, who absolutely adored their Papa Pat.
Pat McCue is a man who enjoyed everything he did.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary McCue, as well as his brother, Lance Corporal Gary McCue.
He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce McCue; his stepsons Matt (Nina) and Nathan Graham; grandchildren Arthur, Rosemary, and Charles Graham; siblings Jean McCue, Jan (Bruce) Harem, Mike McCue, and Shelli McCue; nieces and nephews Jason (Lucie) Amundsen, Brian (Soon) Amundsen, Charlie (Sigrid) Harem, Megan (John) Bennett, Kali (Pablo) McCue Robaina, and Amy Baumgartner; great-nieces and great-nephews Abbie and Milo Amundsen, Emma Harem, Wyatt and Jane Robaina, Mya and Daisy Amundsen, and George and Eloise Bennett; many in-laws in the extended Honkomp family; and several lifetime friends.
Information about a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in Pat's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or Vietnam Veterans of America.
