Patricia "Tricia" Ellen Rhodes

Tricia Rhodes died peacefully from breast cancer on February, 6, 2022.
Her life was filled with friends and music, which she cherished equally.
Born in 1951, the third of four daughters, she prowled the family farm in LaGrange, WI, in search of animals to play with. Thankfully kitties, dogs and cows were available. Rescued from close encounters with mother cows, Tricia learned not to get between moms and babies — a valuable life lesson. (Also, avoid buffalo— they are crabby all the time!)
Tricia had a music degree with piano emphasis, minoring in art history. The history, religions and cultures of the world were of lifelong interest. (And very helpful for sister Bobbi's crossword puzzles.)
Working with nonprofit fundraising was a special passion, for arts organizations and international nonprofits, training volunteers and working with Board members to achieve the organizations' goals. She was a member, choir member, and Stephen's Minister with the Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church in Bloomington; and a hospice and hospital volunteer for many years. Finally diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 40's, she became an advocate for public awareness and understanding of mental health issues.
Preceded in death by parents Cecil John Rhodes and Goldie Marie (Chamberlain) Rhodes, she is survived by sisters Gail Rhodes of Whitewater, WI, Carol Berray and brother-in-law Bob Berray of Powell, WY, and Bobbi Rhodes of Powell, WY; two beloved aunts Dolores (Chamberlain) Fenelon of Muskego, WI and Dorothy (Chamberlain) Millar of Libertyville, IL; and 27 fabulous cousins and their families.
A memorial service will be celebrated in Bloomington, MN, at the Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church, on April 23, 2022 at 10:30 am. Visitation will be at the church one hour earlier. A light luncheon at the church will follow the service. Please don't wear black.
Burial will be in the Round Prairie Cemetery in LaGrange, WI, at future date, with a celebratory memorial lunch at the LaGrange Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to your local Animal Humane Society or women's shelter. "Be kind. We all deserve it."
