Patricia "Pat" Lee Francis

Pat Francis, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at her home in Bloomington, MN.
Pat was preceded in death by her former husband, Charles Francis; parents, Franklin and Mary Jane Hamilton; brothers, John and Dick Hamilton; and brother-in-law, Donald Ryan.
She is survived by her siblings, Nancy Ryan, Jeff (Lois) Hamilton and Janelle (Russell) Johnson; her sisters-in-law, Carol Hamilton and Karen Hamilton; her children, Cathy (John) McCarthy, Beth (Darryl) Schorle, Anne (Ken) Kuznia, Debbie (Steve) Larson and Larry (Jenny) Francis and her 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass 11 AM Friday, October 15th at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Bloomington, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Interment 2:30 PM, Dawn Valley Memorial Park.
Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686
