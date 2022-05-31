Patricia "Pat" Ann Lundquist

Patricia Ann Lundquist, age 83, of Bloomington, MN passed into the arms of Jesus on May 27, 2022 surrounded by her children, grandchildren, dear family, and friends.
Pat was born in Minneapolis on July 28, 1938 to William and Phoebe George of Richfield, the youngest of three sisters. Pat enjoyed life growing up on the farm and loved caring for chickens, climbing in the apple orchard, and working outside with her dad. Visiting the family farm in Spooner, WI, and family-centered Sundays at the cabin on Crystal Lake created a strong family foundation. Pat graduated from the first class of Richfield High School in 1956.
Pat married the love of her life, William Lundquist, on June 25, 1960. Together, they raised three children in their Bloomington home. She shared a love of serving and caring for others that would follow Pat the rest of her days. She loved hosting and being part of her gourmet dinner group which met monthly for many decades. Pat worked as a nursing home and pediatric nurse, daycare provider, and church nursery worker, taking care of countless children throughout her lifetime. So many of these children held a special place in her heart. She would often say, "Someday, I'll get to rock babies in Heaven." An extremely humble woman, Pat sought no special attention, but preferred to lavish her attention on her family, grandchildren, friends, and dogs. Pat would always say being a mom and a "Nana" was the best job of all. To her family and friends she would become a shining example of how to love like Christ loved and would not hesitate to tell others about her faith. She would often quote "the things of earth will grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace." Pat lived her faith by pouring out God's love through hospitality, compassion, care, and a great love for all.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William "Bill" Lundquist, her parents William and Phoebe George and sister Lorraine.
She is greatly missed by her children, Diane "DeDe" (Bob) Morse, Mark (Deb), Paul (Julie); grandchildren, Megan, Luke, Mitchell, Benjamin, Tessa, McKenzie and Maddie; sister Jackie and many other family and friends.
Celebration of life for both Pat and Bill Lundquist will be held from 4-8pm on Monday, June 13th at the Hyland Hills Downhill Ski Area Chalet in Bloomington, MN.
