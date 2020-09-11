Norma Marie Castagneri (Ohrala), 81, of Richfield, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Havenwood Memory Care Unit in Richfield where she lost her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born February 12, 1939 in Chisholm, MN to Mary and Werner Ohrala. She was united in marriage in September 1961 to Carlo W. Castagneri. Norma was a graduate of Chisholm High School and Hibbing Community College. After schooling she worked for General Mills and Farmers Home Group Insurance until she retired. She loved to travel & enjoyed spending time at their home away from home in South Dakota & riding behind her husband, Carlo, on their Harley Davidson. Norma is survived by her husband, Carlo W. Castagneri of Richfield; Son, Kevin J. Castagneri (wife Nyla), two grandsons, Nathan & Blake Castagneri and Daughter, Kimberly M. Castagneri (husband Christian Eide). Services for Norma will be held at House of Prayer Lutheran Church located at 7625 Chicago Avenue S, Richfield, MN 55423 on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 am (masks required). Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Norma Marie Castagneri (Ohrala)
Loving wife, mother & grandmother
