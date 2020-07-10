Nicholas Michael Pouh, age 26 of Bloomington. Born May 10, 1994; passed away July 8, 2020. Nick enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, exploring the river bottoms with friends, camping, and spending time with family and friends at the hunting shack. He also loved spending time with the family dog, Elmo. He also was a Star Wars enthusiast and enjoyed playing video games. Preceded in death by grandparents, Jon and Janet Baker, and James Pouh. Survived by parents, Michael and Jill Pouh; sister, Natalee Pouh; brother, Daniel (Sara) Juhlke; grandmother, Shirley Pouh of Chisholm; aunts and uncles, Jon (Julie) Baker, Joy (Del) Manicke, Jeff Baker, Julie (Chris) Olejnicak and Jeff (Stacie) Pouh; 12 cousins and godparents, Kathy and Rich Mattern. Memorial Service, 11:00 Thursday, July 16th at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Avenue South, Bloomington. Visitation, Wednesday, July 15th from 4:00-8:00 and one hour prior to service on Thursday. Interment Bloomington Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation https://www.bbrfoundation.org/ www.GILLBROTHERS.com Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.