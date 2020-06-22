After a full life of dancing, laughter, adventure, family, and devoted friendships, Nancy Webster took her energy to Heaven Friday, June 5, 2020, surrounded by the love and prayers of her children and in the thoughts of her extended family and her friends.
Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, September 18, 1931 to Mary (nee Kowal) and Alexander Hryciw, Ukrainian immigrants from near Drohobych, Western Ukraine, she was welcomed into the family by her one-year old brother William “Bill.” Nancy and Bill were very close and constant companions throughout their childhood and their teen years when they welcomed their little brother Larry. She was a much-loved cousin to the children of her Uncle Nicholas and Aunt Katherine Kowal: Nicholas (d), Mary Krywonizka (d), William “Bill” (d) Eugenia Slaby (d), and Sylvia (d). Nancy spent many happy hours with her cousins and later, when visiting from her homes in the U.S., becoming a dear friend to their spouses.
Nancy attended Prince Edward School, East Kildonan Collegiate and Isaac Newton High, always a top student, especially in French language. She also went to Ukrainian school and not only could she speak fluent Ukrainian, she could write it beautifully. Nancy also participated in Ukrainian dancing. Nancy went to St. Boniface Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse in 1953 with the goal of becoming a stewardess. Although that did not work out, it was for the best as Nancy suffered severe air sickness. Nevertheless, a desire for adventure and to see the world outside of Winnipeg led her to California where she spent many wonderful years.
Nancy had a long nursing career before she married and long after, retiring at age 69. She started in the St. Boniface Maternity Pavilion, moving in 1954 to Stockton, California, working with premature and full term infants at San Joaquin County Hospital French Quarter. Nancy loved to socialize and dance. She attended many dances at the army base and hung out at a bar called Purdy’s, nursing a Coke or Pepsi between turns on the dance floor. During one of these outings, she met her wonderful husband Robert “Bob” Joe Webster who was stationed in the Army there. They married on June 2 ,1956 and started their life together in Decatur, Illinois, near Bob’s home town of Taylorville. Nancy worked in hospitals in Decatur and Champagne-Urbana. In 1957, they decided California was the place to be and they moved back to Stockton and then Sacramento. Nancy worked part-time as an RN in both places while having four small children, including identical twin boys. Bob finished his degree and got a job in the Sacramento planning department.
During their time in California, and after, Nancy and Bob hauled all the kids and themselves to Winnipeg and Taylorville to visit the grandparents, and in 1959 to help her mom when her dad was ill. When Bob was offered a position in Bloomington, Minnesota as Director of Planning, it was an opportunity for advancement and to be nearer the grandparents. Shortly thereafter, a fifth child was added to the family.
Nancy went back to work after a few years to help pay for her children’s band trips and other activities. She spent 27 years at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Bloomington in various positions including charge nurse and infection control nurse. Nancy made many lifelong friends there that she kept in touch with and provided help to when needed; Alice, Jean, Bette, Donna, Irene, Jeanne, Bridget Jean, Joan, Rosemary among the many.
Nancy was a devoted and caring friend, not only to those she spent time with in Bloomington, but also to fellow classmates from the St. Boniface Class of 1953, lifelong friends in Winnipeg, her sister-in-law Elaine Webster and others she met throughout her life. Only a few years ago, Nancy went with her daughter to Winnipeg and visited with her cousin Bill’s wife Pat and also visited with her best friend Eileen (nee Spiwak) Kaisian. Eileen and her husband Paul became good friends with Bob too and whether in Winnipeg, California or Minnesota, the four had great times together.
Nancy was intelligent, clever, and a sly card player; she often beat her family at Scrabble and Chinese checkers. She also loved to exercise, especially to power walk. She was a ferocious bike rider and often put her beloved cat Toby in the bike basket to ride with her. She even used to jump rope in the basement. It has only been a few years since she stopped going to Silver Sneakers and switched to chair exercises. When not exercising, she loved to read, or dance, especially the polka.
Nancy loved to read, make people laugh and to see others happy. However, the great joy of her life was her grandson Ethan. She went to see him many times in Chandler, Arizona and would show his picture to anyone she met; her love for him was unbounded. She taught him how to play Hola (a Ukrainian card game) and it is certain that Ethan’s competitiveness and frequent attempt to change the rules was inherited from her.
Nancy dearly loved all her children and was proud of all their accomplishments. In the last years of her life, she lived with and was cared for by her son Ron; they shared a special bond. She told all she appreciated his care and companionship and that she wanted him to have a happy life.
Nancy was a lifelong Christian, raised in the Ukrainian Catholic Church and later attending the Roman Catholic Church; most recently Nativity of Mary in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Predeceased by her husband Robert “Bob” Joe Webster, who left the family too early in January 1980; her son Robert “Bob” Dale, a Northwest Airlines pilot, February 2002; her brother William “Bill” Harris, August 2016; her half-brother John Hryciw, February 2014; and sister-in-law Tillie Hryciw, September 1991.
Nancy leaves to mourn; her children, Nancy Marie (Albert Cole) Webster Cole of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Ronald “Ron” Dean Webster of Bloomington, MN (who was Robert “Bob’s” identical twin), William “Bill” Alexander (Gail; nee Koeske) Webster of Tarzana, CA, and JoAnne Ileen (Jim Atwood) Webster Atwood of Chandler, AZ; her precious grandson Ethan Webster Atwood (who has fulfilled Nancy’s wish for a violin player in the family); and her daughter-in-law Sheila Webster (nee Koffler), widow of Robert Dale, of Phoenix, AZ. She also leaves her brother, Larry (Helen) Hryciw of Ancaster, Ontario and their children, Leah and Chris; loving nieces, Bonnie Harris and Bonnie’s rescue German shepherd, Scarlett of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Carol (nee; Hryciw) (Peter) Gojan of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Nancy Hryciw of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Also, her cousin Bill’s wife Pat Kowal of Winnipeg, Manitoba and her sister-in-law Elaine Webster of Warwick, RI.
If you would like to make a donation in Nancy’s name, the family suggests the Humane Society of the United States of which she was a lifelong supporter.
The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the personal care workers who helped us care for mom at home (especially Penny and Veronica) and to the care team at Emerald Crest Burnsville for caring for her in the last year of her life. Deep appreciation is extended to the Grace Hospice team; the care and compassion provided to our mom and our family help soothe a difficult time for her and especially for her loving son Ron.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity of Mary in Bloomington, MN followed by burial at Bloomington Cemetery.
…and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Vichnaya Pamya
