Nancy Kaye (Andreotti) Myre of Edina, MN passed away August 11, 2021 at the age of 74, at the U of M cardiology ICU after a serious cardiac event. Nancy was born May 30, 1947 to Alfred and Joyce (Swanson) Andreotti in Minneapolis, MN. The family moved to Richfield, MN where Nancy went to elementary school and high school. She then graduated for the University of MN in Education. She also attended Pillsbury College and St. Cloud State University working on a graduate degree in Intergenerational Studies. Her work career included teaching in Detroit, Minneapolis and at the International School. She also worked at the St. Cloud Country Club while working on her Master’s degree. She loved reading, gardening, movies, and popcorn, family events, and travel. Everything she did was creative, especially in the presentation of food - always a special touch. She married Charles “Kip” Myre in 1990. They continued to live in Edina, MN up to the present time. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Joyce Andreotti. She is survived by her husband: Kip Myre, stepchildren Brigette and Derek, grandchildren Avery, Strider and Dawson, brothers-in-law: Greg and Rick; sister-in-law: Jayne Ann Olson. Also survived by brother: Allan (Mary) of St. Cloud and their children Julie (David) Zwiener, Kris (Frank) Schwagel, Melissa (Gary) Revenig and Michael (Kim) Andreotti; her cousin, “soul sister” Jan, was by her side thoughtout her life, Nancy had many cousins, nieces, nephews that she loved dearly. Services will be held at Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield on September 19th, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with visitation one hour prior to services. Pastor Tom Zarth will be officiating. The address for Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield is 7045 Lyndale Ave. South, Richfield, MN 55423. A special thank you to Dr. Andrew Shaffer and the U of MN cardiology staff for their excellent care and concern. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
