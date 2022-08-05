Muriel "Jo" Omestad, formerly of Edina, died in Bluffton, South Carolina, on July 11, 2022. She was 100 years old. Born Muriel Ruth Allen in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, on March 22, 1922, to Arthur Allen and Lucille (Albrecht) Allen, she was the second of three children.
In 1940, Jo graduated from Miller Vocational High School in Minneapolis, where she studied cosmetology. During her twenties, she modeled and worked as a beautician in Minneapolis. She bought her own hair salon in downtown Edina and ran the shop in the 1940s. She married Glenn Omestad in 1947. They lived in St. Louis Park for 20 years and then moved to Edina, where they stayed until 1995.
While they raised three children, Jo held various jobs, including running a beauty salon in her basement. Later, Jo became a Realtor, working for Brooks Realty, Barton Realty, and finally Edina Realty until her retirement. She was a passionate duplicate bridge player, achieving Silver Life Master status. She excelled at home-decorating and sewing, creating women's garments from scratch.
In 1995, Jo and Glenn moved to Plant City, Florida, settling next door to their daughter Jackie. In 2010, they followed Jackie to Greenville, South Carolina. Glenn died later that year. In 2016, Jackie and Jo relocated to Bluffton.
Jo was predeceased by her son, Donald; her son-in-law, Michael Currier; and her brother, James Allen.
Her survivors include her sister, Charlotte (Allen) Holmes, of Mesa, Arizona; her daughter, Jackie Currier, of Bluffton; her son, Thomas (Sara), of Bethesda, Maryland; two grandchildren, Joanna and Kai Omestad; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held in September. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
