Muriel "Jo" Omestad

Muriel "Jo" Omestad, formerly of Edina, died in Bluffton, South Carolina, on July 11, 2022. She was 100 years old. Born Muriel Ruth Allen in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, on March 22, 1922, to Arthur Allen and Lucille (Albrecht) Allen, she was the second of three children.

In 1940, Jo graduated from Miller Vocational High School in Minneapolis, where she studied cosmetology. During her twenties, she modeled and worked as a beautician in Minneapolis. She bought her own hair salon in downtown Edina and ran the shop in the 1940s. She married Glenn Omestad in 1947. They lived in St. Louis Park for 20 years and then moved to Edina, where they stayed until 1995.

