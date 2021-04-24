Ryan, Mike age 48 (1973 - 2021) Beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Friend, Coach. Michael G. Ryan, of Bloomington, MN, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the age of 48. His death was sudden and unexpected. Mike’s legacy will most remarkably be as a loving husband to Julie and father to daughters Alyssa (16) and Dana (14). Those who got to see him in this most treasured role would have noted and admired the love he so freely shared with his wife and two adored daughters. Mike prioritized his family above all and was regarded as a man of exemplary character. He lived out his purpose by serving his wife and daughters. He was a faithful friend to many, regularly pouring into the hearts of others with his humble, caring, generous, and compassionate heart – these traits all inspired by his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Mike was baptized in 1973 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edina, MN, and was later confirmed in the Christian faith at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington, MN. He and Julie were married in 2002, also at St. Michael’s. Mike will also leave a legacy for the community contributions he made and the lives he touched as “Coach Ryan”. After playing hockey his whole life in the Bloomington hockey association and in the Bloomington Jefferson system, he went on to play at the college level at Gustavus Adolphus, in St. Peter, MN. His love of the sport of hockey, as well as his deep desire to give back and contribute in a greater way to the world, led him to coaching early in his post-collegiate life. Since 1998 (23 years of dedicated coaching), Mike coached boys teams in the Bloomington system at the Peewee, Bantam, and high school levels until, in 2016, he was given the responsibility of Head Coach for the Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy girls varsity hockey program. Mike was a man who coached the youth, not merely to win games, but most importantly to be winners in life. Mike always provided support when kids needed it most through a private word of encouragement and an affirming smile. Mike also invested his time as the coordinator of an annual golf tournament held for the benefit of the girl’s hockey program. For a man that devoted his life to making a positive difference in the world, there is no bigger beneficiary of Mike’s efforts in that regard than the Bloomington community, and the Bloomington area hockey family. Lastly but not to be minimized, Mike also volunteered his time at Ramalynn Academy, where his wife Julie has worked as a teacher for 23 years. Mike’s love of sports and his genuine, charming, and warm personality also served him well in his chosen career. Since he graduated from Gustavus in 1995, his career has been serving his customers in the golf industry. Many PGA members call him a friend and a colleague, and the industry across the Midwest feels a void with Mike’s passing. Mike worked for several top brands in the golf industry, and for the past several years, Mike was a Territory Manager for Callaway, one of golf’s most reputable companies. Mike is survived by his wife, Julie, and daughters Alyssa and Dana, his loving parents Dee (Gustafson) and George Ryan, sister Kim Hughes (husband Bryan), nieces Sarah Hughes and Jynessa Hughes, nephews Dylan Hughes and Eli Elshaug, mother-in-law Janice Elshaug, brother-in-law Jay Elshaug (wife Traci), as well as other extended family and many friends. A visitation is planned for Monday evening at Washburn-McReavy, 2300 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN, April 26th, from 3:00 – 6:30pm. Masks will be required and logistics will be coordinated to provide proper safety out of respect for COVID protocols. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 27, 11:00am at Woodbury Lutheran Church, 7380 Afton Road, Woodbury, MN. The service will also be live-streamed at: https://control.resi. io/webplayer/video. html?id=ab4c93b8-a0a8-4114-830b-3178c05ddc11 Space is limited to approximately 300 people, and it is encouraged that people attend virtually (previous link) when and where appropriate. Please be aware that masks will be required to attend, and social distancing will be ensured. A private family internment will follow the service at Dawn Valley Memorial Park in Bloomington, MN. A GoFundMe has been established for the benefit of the Ryan family (Julie, Alyssa, and Dana). Other donation options, in lieu of flowers, are the Bloomington Hockey Association, to Mike’s family directly (i.e., Julie Ryan), or to an organization of your own liking. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145
