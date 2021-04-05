Died 3/27/21 at the age of 94. Maurice will be missed by his wife of 67 years, Lillian; children Elizabeth (Kevin) Mortinson, Victoria (Scott) Haas, Daniel (Carol) Engelstad, Jonathan Engelstad; Grandchildren Melissa (Cory) Hibbard, Matthew (Lindsey) Mortinson, Lindsey (Frank) Thayer, Courtney (Derek) Djocks, Breanna, McKenzie, Madison, Jason, Katie; Great Grandchildren Mason, Sophia, Johnathan, Sydney, Nolan; his brother Myles (Ruth) Engelstad and many other loving family and friends. He was born July 11, 1926 in Fertile, MN. He attended a one room country school house in Fertile and Crookston Agricultural College. In 1944, he joined the Navy serving as a ship fitter in the Philippines. He served 2 years in the Pacific Theater of war, going back to farming after his discharge from the Navy in 1946. In 1952, he attended the Lutheran Bible Institute where he met Lillian Lofquist and married her in1954. He worked as a welder for 15 years and became head of the Maintenance and Engineering Department at Augustana Home for 21 years until he retired in 1991. A visitation was held Tuesday, April 6 from 6:00-8:00 pm and a celebration of life service was held Wednesday, April 7 at 11:00 am with a visitation starting at 10:00 am. Both held at Emmaus Lutheran Church 8443 2nd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Bros. Chapel 952-884-8145
