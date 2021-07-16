Maurea Ann Spinler, age 79 of Bloomington, MN, was called to her heavenly home on June 28, 2021. Preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Richard Newgren; parents, Albert and Leone Spinler; and brother, David Spinler. Maurea spent her entire working career at Litho Tech in East Bloomington. Maurea had a passion for gardening, woodworking, and painting. She took great pride in her garden and her flowers were just as amazing. Some of her favorite activities were riding her bike and spending time with her cat, Jessie. Her talents have been enjoyed by many and her pleasant personality will be missed greatly. She is lovingly remembered by three nieces, Pam (Scott) Gilson, Kim (Mark) Symes, and Cindy Spinler; great-nieces, Chelsey and Taylor; great-nephew, Blake; great-great nephew, Alec; great-great nieces, Amelia and Sutton; and life-long friend, Colleen McCusker. Mass of Christian Burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28th at the Church of the Nativity of Mary, 9900 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior to Mass with refreshments to follow. www.GILLBROTHERS.com BLOOMINTON, MN 952-888-7771
