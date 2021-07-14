Mary Slettehaugh, age 89 of Bloomington, passed away January 9, 2021. Preceded in death by husband Alan, daughter Beth, brother Robert Glass and sisters Margo (Matt) Riesgraf and Elizabeth (Jim) Rippon. Survived by brother Ric Glass, son Bob Slettehaugh and daughters Pat Goodsel and Ann Hobot and many grandchildren. Visitation 9 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m., Friday, July 23 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 9900 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington. Private interment immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.