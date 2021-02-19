Mary (Howland) Ambroe

Mary Ambroe departed peacefully from this world on February 12th, 2021 surrounded by her family at Covenant Living of Golden Valley, MN. A daughter of Harold & Dorothy (Thompson) Howland, Mary was born June 13, 1940 in Minneapolis. She married Leonard Ambroe in her hometown of Winthrop, MN and they eventually settled in Bloomington, MN to raise a family. Mary thoroughly enjoyed documenting her experiences using pictures, audio recordings, and in writing. By profession, Mary was a speech-language pathologist working in the public schools of California and Minnesota, at Drake University, and on staff at the University of MN. Later in her career, Mary co-founded a small business managing professional associations (Executive Administrative Services, Inc) that became international in scope. She was active in the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, as well as state, and national professional associations. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association named Mary as a Fellow, which is one the highest honors the organization can bestow. Mary enhanced her various communities through leadership and organizational skills. She helped establish and maintain the Winthrop Schools Alumni Association. Later in life, her passion for creating personalized greeting cards and story books for family and friends was undertaken with the same steadfast care, commitment, organization, and focus as all of her other life endeavors. Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years Leonard, of Golden Valley; sons Mark (Kathleen Sullivan), of Minneapolis; Stephen (Christa Garvey) & grandson Carson, of Altoona, WI; sister Barbara Morris (Jack); brother-in-law Robert Ambroe; cousins Judy Spruit (Bill) and Wayne Silva (Denice); nephews Brynn, Brett (Yvette), and Kevin Ulisnik; and many close friends. All who knew Mary well recognized her humility and commitment to others. Her dependable nature was to always listen carefully, then offer support and encouragement. She taught by example her Christian faith, decency, loyalty, the grace of forgiveness, and strength of spirit. A celebration of Mary’s life will take place at Covenant Living of Golden Valley at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s name to support scholarships for students from her hometown via the GFW Dollars for Scholars program (gfw.dollarsforscholars.org).
