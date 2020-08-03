Marvin S. Peterson

Marvin Stanley Peterson, age 103, of Montgomery, formerly of Bloomington, died peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Traditions in Montgomery. Marvin was born on June 18, 1917 in Grove City, Minnesota to Hans and Helen (Nelson) Peterson. He married the love of his life, Ardys Leone Ekbom on May 16, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. WWII brought him to service in the US Navy and he was stationed stateside in San Diego. He worked his entire career as a mechanic for NW Airlines, retiring after 43 years with the company. Marvin was a Mason and an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts, serving as a leader for his son’s troop. His entire life revolved around work; he lived to work and worked to live; after retirement, he enjoyed tinkering and fixing and was the first to come to a family member’s aid when something was needed. He had a jovial personality and a smile on his face. He tackled even recreational activities with the same kind of intensity – he was the winner of the Rush River Pumpkin Growing Contest at the age of 98! He remained in his home at 8500 16th Ave. S. in Bloomington independently until moving to assisted living at the age of 101. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Rayland) Scholl; son, Marc (Kathy) Peterson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ardys on November 28, 2019; daughter, Marcia Blasidell; grandson, Randy Scholl. No services are planned at this time. bruzekfuneralhome.com
