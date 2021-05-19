Marjorie "Marge" Pearson/Anderson

Marjorie “Marge,” age 85, of Richfield, Edina, and Chanhassen, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents J. Merrill and Leila Milton, husband Gordy Pearson, daughter-in-law Nicole Anderson, and brother-in-law Terry Denley. She is survived by siblings Jim (Ruth) Milton and Mary Lee Denley; children Jody (Dave) Nonnemacher, Mike Anderson, Jen (Bryan) Zug, Tim (Heidi) Pearson, and Pam (Tom Gilmore) Pearson; 16 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, and nephews. Marge was beloved by everyone who knew her, including “the gang” at Wooddale Church, where she and Gordy attended for decades and where she sang in the choir. Marge graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1953 and went on to earn a teaching degree from Mankato State Teachers College. She loved playing the piano and could work out any tune by ear, and could often be heard singing little ditties about the weather or cleaning or whatever was happening around her at the moment. For over 25 years, Marge was involved with the Wooddale Preschool beginning in Richfield, as a teacher, and later in Eden Prairie, as the Director. Her home was a place where friends, family, missionaries, and friends-to-be always had a seat at the table. She loved spoiling her grandchildren, napping in the sun, gardening, traveling around the US and Europe, and spending weekends at the lake cabin Up North. She lived a full life and will be missed by many. A graveside memorial service will be held in Glory, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor can be made to the preschool, Wooddale Academy (note “Marge Pearson” in the check memo).
