Marjorie Christensen

Marjorie Caroline (Juergens) Christensen, 82, of Bloomington, Minnesota, passed away on August 29, 2020 after a long battle with corticobasal syndrome. Marjorie was born on November 5, 1937 to Harry and Martha (Rach) Juergens in Todd County, Minnesota. She married William Christensen on August 31st, 1957 with whom she raised 2 sons, William and Walter. Marjorie graduated from St. Catherine’s University with a degree in education and moved to McAllen, Texas to teach mathematics at La Joya High School and Rowe High School. After her retirement, she moved back to Bloomington. Preceded in death by husband William; parents Harry and Martha; sisters Mary, Dorothy, Sharon and Judith. Marjorie is survived by children William and Walter (Kari), grandchildren Katie and Daniel, sisters Jeri, Kathy and Renee, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.