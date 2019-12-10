Marilyn May Benedix , of Bloomington MN, passed away after a long and courageous battle with COPD on Saturday November 30 2019 at the age of 79, at Shalom Home West in St Louis Park MN. She was born in Superior, WI, September 5 1940. The Daughter of Clifford and Ethel (Hanson) Noggle. Married Steven D. Benedix of International Falls and later divorced. Marilyn worked for many years for Newell Companies and at the Normandy Inn in the hospitality industry from which she retired. Marilyn was an easygoing spirit and had incredible will to survive and see her great grandkids ( who call her GiGi) go to school in spite of many odds stacked against her through the years. Some of her most precious times were spent with her great grandbabies in her final years, even at her sick bed. She was welcomed into heaven by; her Mother Ethel and Father Clifford. Brothers Garland and Gordon, a sister Carol of Janesville WI, and son in law Kenneth W. Johnston of Los Angeles CA. She is survived by two sisters Diana (Konecny) of Eveleth MN and Barbara Noggle of Janesville WI, and brothers Donovan Madison WI, Dennis Noggle of Sierra Vista AZ, Denzil Noggle of Wilcox AZ. Sons William (Noggle) and Darrel (Benedix), Daughters Sandy (Benedix) of Alexandria and Susan (Johnston), Granddaughters Katherine Minks (Jonathan), Heather (Benedix), Grandsons Christopher, Jesse, and Randy. Great Grandchildren Cashis , Jaxon , Erica, Emily, and many more family and friends. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring of 2020 with details to come. Arrangement assistance by Neptune Society. Interment will follow at St Joseph of the Lakes in Lino Lakes MN. Contact the family as to where memorials should be sent. Revelation 21:4 He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”
Marilyn May Benedix
Joyful and determined Mother, Grandmother and Sister.
